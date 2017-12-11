The end of the year means that your phone is going to become a cesspool of mass holiday texts, New Year’s Eve party pluggers, and Instagram pictures of people drinking in ugly holiday sweaters. It’s also a time to look back on the highs and lows of the year as it comes to a close. This can be one of December’s more enjoyable offerings because it gives permission to revel in all of the things that have made us laugh, cry, and cringe over the last 12 months. Pop culture gives us a robust place to start. This year included a sexual misconduct scandal that started a movement, a record-breaking announcement from Queen Bey, and of course, all things Kardashian.
The latter subject, the famous family that has spent the better part of a decade raising the bar for reality stardom, is a galaxy all on their own within the pop culture universe. With individual members that are dominating fields from beauty to fashion, they can easily comprise a few year-end lists of their own. I was up to the task of exploring at least one angle. My objective is simple: to determine which member of the Kardashian and Jenner brood had the best 2017.
Taking each of their professional and personal lives into account — using a combination of social media, Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes, and entertainment news headlines for my research — I have come to a conclusion. But before I announced the winner, let’s get a recap of how each of Kris Jenner’s children spent 2017.