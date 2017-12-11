Hey Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl here. Your one and only source for, uh, how to recreate the iconic looks of the hit television series 10 years since it first aired. And while we'd still pay a good amount of money to get our hands on that red Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2010 gown Blair Waldorf wore in Paris in season four (and we're still fawning over her low-key amazing lingerie collection), nothing was more iconic than her seemingly endless headband collection.
Throughout the course of series, Waldorf's outfits were almost always topped off with a head piece by Susan Daniels, L. Erickson, and Jennifer Behr. In 2012, the latter offered a nine-piece gift set of Waldorf-inspired headbands for $4,000, and just last February, she revived her TV-famous accessory by collaborating with designer Lela Rose on a collection of head pieces at New York Fashion Week. Now, ten months later, Behr is bringing the Blair Waldorf aesthetic back in full-force.
On Sunday, the designer announced on Instagram that she is reissuing the gorgeous crystal headband Waldorf wore in the season two episode “The Ex-Files,” Fashionista points out. Alongside an image of the character, Behr wrote: “In celebration of 10 years since B's TV debut, your absolute favorite headband of hers is back on our site for a limited time... because some things look just as beautiful a decade later…” And if that isn’t the truth, on the show, Queen B wore hers with her school uniform rather than an evening dress, proving this gem (which retails for $325) can go the distance.
Remember, Blair Waldorf once said: "Whoever said money doesn’t buy happiness doesn’t know where to shop," so you better get a move on before this piece of history (yes, history!) sells out.
