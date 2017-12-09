Story from Pop Culture

Bella Hadid Joined A Protest In London Against Trump

Marquita Harris
Photo: INSTARimages.
On Friday, model Bella Hadid hit the streets of London clad in a ground-skimming red-carpet ready dress, fur-trimmed coat, and heels, prepared to topple the powers that be.
The model was in town to celebrate TAG Heuer’s new flagship in London. Though, hours after making an appearance at the glitzy shop opening, she turned up at a Free Palestine march wearing the same number.
The protest was located outside of the U.S. Embassy in London and was staged in response to President Trump’s controversial decision to name Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian and was seen marching alongside protesters, chanting. Earlier this week Hadid shared strong feelings about Trump’s decision, which caused a stir around the world. "I've been waiting to put this into perfect words but I realized there is no perfect way to speak of something so unjust," she wrote underneath a photo on Instagram.
Advertisement

?I've been waiting to put this into perfect words but I realized there is no perfect way to speak of something so unjust. A very very sad day.Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine. Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace. The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine. There is no hate against anyone... There are no sides... All religions living side by side.. Now it is Just one man..it has always been a factor of trying to bring peace... Where is the hope..?

A post shared by ? (@bellahadid) on

“Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace.”
Bella’s father was also very vocal about the news. In an impassioned message shared on Instagram, he said that it was the “saddest day” of his life. He also noted that Trump’s “simple signature” gave the “beloved holy land Jerusalem to the Israelis as their capital.” Like father, like daughter.
Surely Bella’s Friday night outing made her dad proud.
Read These Stories Next:
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series