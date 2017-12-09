Bieber Got Asked If He's Going To Propose To Selena & Jelena Fans Can't Deal

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have taken Jelena 'shippers on quite the emotional rollercoaster. The romance, the breakups, the Instagrams, the rifts, the renewed friendship just as she's splitting up with The Weeknd — it's honestly really hard to tell what's on, what's off, and what we're just overanalyzing.
It's unclear if the pop stars, who first started dating in 2010, have reclaimed their boyfriend-girlfriend status, or if they're in that light, let's-go-to-church-and-maybe-make-out-at-Dippin'-Dots phase. Gomez still referred to herself as single in a Billboard interview just two weeks ago, though she acknowledged that she still "cherished" Bieber.
Jelena fans, however, are ready to marry them off. As Elle reports, an emboldened paparazzo had the nerve to ask Bieber, caught leaving an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills, if he planned to propose to his longtime sweetheart. Bieber didn't answer, but he did break out into a big smile. You can watch the video here.
Obviously, the boy's got strong feelings. The grin may also have been a polite effort to get through this line of questioning without any drama. Ask a Jelena fan, though, and they'll argue that it's a clear indication that Biebs is indeed about to get down on one knee and ask for Gomez's hand in marriage.
"I just watched a video of someone asking Justin Bieber if he’ll be proposing to Selena and he just smiled and blush," one fan tweeted. "I TOLD YOU THEY WILL BE GETTING MARRIED. I CALLED IT."
I just watched a video of someone asking Justin Bieber if he’ll be proposing to Selena and he just smiled and blush. I TOLD YOU THEY WILL BE GETTING MARRIED. I CALLED IT.— Brandon Evans (@bevansisme) December 6, 2017
we all know justin and selena are going to get married in the end— christmazzy❄️ (@aswanrosamarie) December 5, 2017
Sorry, folks, but our reaction is more...
so people are really saying justin and selena are getting married cause he smiled when paps asked him if he is proposing. pic.twitter.com/cXXSzz85ux— m (@iamwithjb) December 5, 2017
It's not that we don't want them to get married. It's even quite possible that they will one day make it official. But let's take stock. Gomez just broke up with The Weeknd. She and Bieber just started hanging out again. Unless they're planning some spur-of-the-moment elopement, it stands to reason that they'd probably take the time to really rebuild their relationship so that it goes the distance this time around. What's the rush?
But what do we know? If Gomez is sporting a big rock on her ring finger on Christmas Day, we'll happily volunteer to lead the congo line at the wedding reception as our punishment for being so wrong.
