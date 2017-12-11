How have you managed to straddle the business and creative sides of InStyle?

Laura Brown: "You just want sort of stay in and edit. You know, what I mean? You can't really do that anymore. I think the best way is just to sort of always under-think it a bit. You're speaking about your brand and your brand message, to whoever it is — it should be consistent. It's not hard. So, you tailor your conversation to whoever you're talking to. If it's an auto advertiser versus a philanthropic thing versus a celebrity, you know — if, at heart, your ideas are consistent and what you stand for is consistent, then it's not difficult."