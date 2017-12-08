Sephora Is Having A Major Deal On This Fenty Palette

Should any of us be surprised that Rihanna's makeup line, Fenty Beauty, crushed it on its very first outing? With an enormous collection of foundation shades capable of matching nearly every skin tone, to a bold red lipstick that every pair of lips on the planet can rock, the "Work" singer's foray into beauty was no joke.
If you already have the entire line on your wish list, here's one item that you can score for a seriously discounted price: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna's Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette is on sale at Sephora right now, so there's never been a more perfect time to treat yourself.
The palette, which comes with 14 bright, iridescent, and super pigmented shades, has temporarily been marked down at Sephora. Here's how it's described on Sephora's website:
"From smoky, iridescent violet to gold glitter on mint, Galaxy is studded with unique color and glitter combos that deliver a phenomenal 3D effect. Featured in a sleek, oversized, jewel-inspired case, this transformative palette gives you infinite ways to get mega-lit."
A basic neutrals palette this is not, but it's one perfect for your next New Year's Eve party look — which, yes, is fast-approaching.
Ordinarily $59, Sephora's Weekly Wow sale has officially dropped the price to just $39. That's about a 20% discount, and even more reason to get the makeup lover in your life one of Rihanna's creations for the holidays.
Oh, and if that makeup lover in your life is you? Well, I won't judge. You can purchase the palette here.
That's not the only item on Sephora's Weekly Wow list that will, well, wow you. If you're all about a good highlighter game, Becca's Light Chaser is 50% off at the beauty shop, dropping its price from $34 to $17.
Get ready for a literal glow-up in 2018, because Fenty Beauty is bringing it.
