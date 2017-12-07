Ikea's One-Day Deals Are Too Good To Pass Up

The latest is the one-day sale coming up on Wednesday, December 13. To celebrate the opening of its 47th store in Grand Prairie, TX, the Swedish furniture giant is offering the Stockholm rug, regularly $199, for just $99. The black-and-white rug is handwoven in India "by skilled craftspeople with good working conditions and fair wages," according to a statement from the retailer.
But that's not all: You'll also be able to save on all the Gurli cushion covers, which come in eight solid colors. While they're already $4 each, on December 13, you'll be able to get them for half-price; just $2. You might as well get one in each color to add a rainbow effect to an otherwise neutral couch.
And if you still haven't checked out Ikea's holiday catalog, we have the lineup — and it's pure cozy, wintry magic (even though red and green don't make an appearance).
Ikea is getting us into the holiday spirit in more ways than one. That sturdy Frakta bag you have in the back of your closet? A British company reimagined it as a holiday stocking, so you can now surprise your family with something more unique than the typical Santa version. Maybe blue and yellow is the new red and green.
