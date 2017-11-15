Ikea Has A Holiday Deal You Don't Want To Miss

Ikea might just help you solve your holiday-gifts dilemma this year. Our favorite purveyor of minimalist Swedish home goods (and meatballs) is offering a pretty, pretty, pretty good coupon just in time for the gift-giving season.
With this lovely discount, you can get $25 off any purchase of $150 (before tax) or more from now until December 24. This gives you a nice time window in which to shop for everyone you know — whether it's for Ikea candles, wineglasses, or maybe an advent calendar.
You can grab the coupon, which we first learned about on Apartment Therapy, by clicking this link. There are a few caveats (because of course): You have to be a member of Ikea Family, the store's loyalty program. (You can sign up to be an Ikea Family member — which gets you special discounts and other perks — at store kiosks or online.)
Also, the promotion only works on in-store items in the U.S., not online or at Ikea stores elsewhere in the world. You can't apply it to non-Ikea Family discounts. And, there are a few other small-print items listed on the coupon.
P.S. While we usually have absolutely no trouble spending over $150 at Ikea, we do have a few suggestions from the retailer's holiday catalog in case you need inspiration.
