Ikea's Holiday Catalog Looks Very Different This Year — & We Love It

Close your eyes and envision a room decked out in holiday decorations: You're likely to think of colorful ornaments, pine cones, and winterberry wreaths. Red and green — the typical color duo of Christmas — probably features prominently. Now, what if we tell you that Ikea's holiday collection this year looks nothing like that?
Inspired by the snow-capped mountains of Iceland in the wintertime, the home retailer's October 2017 line up features neutral white and gray hues and lots of sparkle — in the form of shiny plastic chandeliers and LED table embellishments. The line up feels more Frozen than in-your-face Christmas, but very cozy nonetheless. For those of you craving traditional holiday touches? Don't fret: Santa is still making an appearance in the form of miniature ornaments.
Click through to see our favorite products from the batch, and get your fix of wintry magic. The new items are available in stores and online this month.