Ikea's Holiday Catalog Looks Very Different This Year — & We Love It

Inspired by the snow-capped mountains of Iceland in the wintertime, the home retailer's October 2017 line up features neutral white and gray hues and lots of sparkle — in the form of shiny plastic chandeliers and LED table embellishments. The line up feels more Frozen than in-your-face Christmas, but very cozy nonetheless. For those of you craving traditional holiday touches? Don't fret: Santa is still making an appearance in the form of miniature ornaments.