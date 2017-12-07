23 Plus-Size Party Dresses Perfect For Every Occasion

The holidays are whipping by at speeds we can't quite process. Surely December hasn't crept up this fast in the past? But ready or not, the party season is here and a collection of company shindigs, friend get togethers, and the big one, New Years Eve, are headed our way. With a dance card that full, party dress shopping is most definitely on the agenda, and this season's offerings are as flashy as it gets.
To keep you on track, we've pulled together a selection of plus-size dresses for any and every occasion. Whether you like to keep it short and sequined or prefer a sweet, strappy slip, we've found rounded up the pieces that will get you from a corporate holiday happy hour to the ball drop on the 31st.
67% of U.S. women are plus-size. Join as Refinery29 gives these women their own megaphone, doubling down on our commitment as allies, and partnering with them to catapult their powerful conversations into a true historic movement. #WeAreThe67