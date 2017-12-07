As the editors of Time probably intended, the choice of the magazine's Person of the Year, the "silence breakers," has been the topic of much debate on social media and IRL for the past two days. In particular, there are those wondering about the inclusion of celebrities such as Taylor Swift, while other famous and non-famous victims of sexual predators were not part of the feature. Watch out, Swift haters, the singer has one fierce defender on her side who will not entertain any of your criticisms: Sophie Turner.
"Did we really need Taylor Swift in here though?" Twitter user Kate Ritchie asked on Wednesday, in reply to Time's cover reveal. While her question was rhetorical, the Game of Thrones star stepped in to retort, "Yes."
Turner tweeted more generally about the issue too, writing,"YES. So very proud of these people. You will not be silenced. You are heard. And we believe you and stand with you."
Before the Harvey Weinstein exposé opened the floodgates of women speaking out against their assaulters and harassers, Swift made a statement of her own by suing radio DJ David Mueller, who groped her years ago for $1. Regardless of how you feel about Swift and everything else she does in the public eye, no one should try to silence any person telling their stories about sexual predators. In fact, she says that's why she spoke up about what happened to her.
"I figured that if [David Mueller] would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances and high stakes, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance," she told Time of her case.
Weirdly, there are tabloids out there that chose to turn Turner's support into an odd headline about Swift being the ex-girlfriend of her fiancé, Joe Jonas. Way to miss the point of everything, guys.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
