IMDb has revealed which stars' profiles were the most popular on the site this year, based on IMDbPro's STARmeter rankings — and the list might surprise you.
The list, which is part of the site's Best of 2017 package, is a mix of established actors and breakout stars. It also includes both TV actors and those starring in blockbuster movie franchises. Gal Gadot topped the list — no surprise, based on Wonder Woman and Justice League's success. But lesser-known faces, like 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, also made the top 10.
Langford wasn't the only rising star to make the top 10 list, though. Bill Skarsgård also had one of the most-viewed IMDb profiles — apparently, people are very eager to learn more about the It star behind Pennywise's haunting smile. Here's IMDb's list of 2017's top stars:
1. Gal Gadot
2. Tom Hardy
3. Emilia Clarke
4. Alexandra Daddario
5. Bill Skarsgård
6. Pom Klementieff
7. Ana de Armas
8. Dan Stevens
9. Sofia Boutella
10. Katherine Langford
IMDb also released a list of its top 10 breakout stars of the year. Some of the faces are crossovers with the full top 10 list; some are other on-the-rise actors like Zendaya and Alison Brie. Langford's 13 Reasons Why costar Dylan Minnette also made the list of breakout stars. Here's the list of breakout stars with the most popular IMDb profiles:
1. Bill Skarsgård
2. Pom Klementieff
3. Ana de Armas
4. Dan Stevens
5. Katherine Langford
6. Dylan Minnette
7. Sophia Lillis
8. Jessica Henwick
9. Alison Brie
10. Zendaya
For the second list, IMDb defined breakout stars as those "who charted on IMDb's annual top 100 list for the first time in their careers in 2017." These are stars you'll definitely want to keep on your radar — you'll probably be seeing more of them soon.
