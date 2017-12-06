Kim Kardashian's Children's Line Is Being Accused Of Copying High-End Designers

@kimkardashian ! Just when we thought you may have rocked the glitter better than Bey, you had to go and rip an extremely limited edition @commedesgarcons x Kosho & Co souvenir jacket for your @thekidssupply line AND that Tay Swift @vetements_official dress you knocked for North. Great message for the little ones! #kimdesgarcons #letreiknow #letdemnaknow #kimkardashian #thekidssupply #souvenirjacket #sukajan #vetements #commedesgarcons #demnagvasalia #reikawakubo #streetwear #copyat #knockoff #dietprada #sequins #sparkle #kkw

