Kim Kardashian's Children's Line Is Being Accused Of Copying High-End Designers

After making their own clothing for their children, North and Saint, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West created The Kids Supply, an online-only line that sells pint-size versions of the bomber jackets, hoodies, and more the duo are often seen wearing. Updated monthly with new drops, the venture is now on its fourth collection — and this time, the pair has pulled inspiration from beyond their own closets.
On Tuesday, Instagram account @diet_prada, which chronicles “people knocking people off,” noticed two of the items from The Kids Supply look eerily close to pieces designed by two of Kardashian’s favorite brands, Commes des Garçons and Vetements. To back up their claims, they uploaded photos of a limited-edition Comme des Garçons x Kosho & Co. bomber jacket and a sequined silver Vetements dress (paired side-by-side with the children's version) with the caption: “Just when we thought you may have rocked the glitter better than Bey, you had to go and rip an extremely limited edition @commedesgarcons x Kosho & Co souvenir jacket for your @thekidssupply line AND that Tay Swift @vetements_official dress you knocked for North. Great message for the little ones!”
Kardashian, however, hasn’t been shy about the fact that she borrows inspiration from her own closet (read: designer pieces) for her line. A publicist for The Kids Supply confirmed as much to Page Six, saying: “The idea behind Kids Supply is to give people the opportunity to purchase things that would never be available for children otherwise. We decided to release the Demna dress after making one on our own for North because it got such a great reaction and an overflow of people wanting it for their own children. We named it the Demna dress to pay homage to him as it was one of Kim and North’s favorite mommy and me moments.”
"The Rei jacket was a mixture of some our favorite souvenir jacket art. We have been collecting for years and have [an] archive of them," the representative continued. "We named it the Rei Jacket out of the utmost respect for [Commes des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo].” They also noted that 100% of proceeds from the two aforementioned pieces will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
In September, Kardashian spoke about her design process for the line with T Singapore, telling the magazine: “It’s been such a fun journey to figure out how our kids like to dress and how to make cool clothes for kids. We’ve always been tailoring things and cutting things up, or taking dresses of mine and cutting them down to North’s size.” And it seems the process for making these two "homage" items was no different. Hey, at least she's transparent!
