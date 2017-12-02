December is here, and thanks to Love magazine the countdown to Christmas has kicked off with a body-positive statement. On Saturday, the glossy released Day 1 of its annual Advent calendar series, staring model Ashley Graham.
The series is known for featuring models, glammed out in a series of videos leading up to the holidays, but this year Love put the spotlight on reminding all women to #StayStrong, with a theme inspired by Graham. As Love noted, it’s mastermind editor-in-chief Katie Grand, saw an Instagram video of Graham working out at The Dogpound gym in Manhattan, and so this year's theme fell into place. Art is definitely imitating life, here.
Advertisement
“Shooting the Advent calendar is a true expression of self love and empowers women to embrace their own sexuality. This year we’re reminding women to #StayStrong because we are powerful, we are resilient, and we run the world,” Graham said in a statement about the video.
In the black and white video, we see Graham flex and run in the name of the Christmas spirit.
“I’m Ashley Graham and this is the sled pull,” she says. We then see Graham take off down an empty New York street, pulling a sled behind her and exhibiting what can only be described as workout goals.
For the 2016 Advent calendar, Graham appeared on day 26, in a sultry ode to the curvaceous Jessica Rabbit. This time around it’s clear that Graham’s moved on up and is leading the pack.
On Friday, the mag released a teaser video featuring snippets of the models included in this year’s calendar. From the looks of it we can expect to see, Kendall Jenner, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Teyana Taylor, Karlie Kloss, Jourdan Dunn, Emily Ratajkowski, Slick Woods (who also appears in the 2018 Pirelli calendar) and too many more to count.
Check out the teaser below.
Advertisement