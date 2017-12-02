Apparently, there’s no room for hard feelings in Bachelor Nation. On Thursday, The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo had a dazzling engagement party in Malibu. Despite the couple extending an invite to Dean Unglert and Danielle Lombard, there was absolutely no drama.
As a quick refresher, Unglert and Lombard’s romance on Bachelor In Paradise effervesced, but ended up being part of a never-ending love triangle with Kristina Schulman. The juggling act got the best of him and ultimately all of the relationships imploded (this is reality TV after all). Unglert also made it to Lindsay's final four during her season of The Bachelorette, before he was out of the running to become America's next top husband.
Inviting two exes to your engagement party can be a gamble, particularly when things ended with so publicly. However, Lindsay and Abasolo’s shindig remained pretty calm according to Bachelor alum, Iggy Rodriguez.
"They're both grownups," Rodriguez said to E News about Unglert and Lombard being under the same roof. "Paradise is really intense, and the show in general is very intense. It intensifies emotions because you're trapped in this bubble, and it makes you feel stuff you may not have felt otherwise. They were obviously caught in the heat and passion of that moment, but I think they can joke about it now. It was cool, there was no drama or anything."
Fair and from the looks of it, Unglert has been forced to do a lot of soul searching since his time on BiP. He’s gone on friend dates with fellow Bachelor bad boy, Nick Viall (if only we could’ve been flies on the wall for that) and he’s been ill-advised by a fellow Bachelor reject, Peter Kraus. Actually, on second thought, perhaps Unglert is still in need of some new influences?
Then again, he still apparently talks to Schulman — the woman who he said was out of his league — nearly every day. Maybe he really has matured?
