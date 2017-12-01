Instagram is looking back on the year by compiling lists of its most popular posts across several categories, and we're starting to notice a pattern: Nearly all of the most-liked celebrity photos are about feelings, not just about pretty, filtered images.
Take, for example, the most-liked Instagram post of 2017: It's Beyoncé's epic, floral pregnancy announcement. But while Beyoncé has won at the double-tap game this year (as well as pretty much everything else, but that's another story), "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B wowed us in a completely different way.
Brides magazine took a look at the most popular wedding-related Instagrams of 2017, and found that a pic of Cardi B showing off her new pear-cut, 8-karat diamond ring broke the internet in its own way. With 2.3 million likes so far, it sets up some major #goals for engagement season.
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️
Her boyfriend, rapper Offset, proposed to Cardi B onstage at a show in October, posting a video of the emotional moment on his Instagram Story. Not long after, she posted the photo above, captioning it, "Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together." Then, she posted a closeup that showed off her impressive nail art.
We don't know a whole lot about Cardi B and Offset's wedding plans yet, but she did tell Vulture that she wants a specific color for guests: "Everybody got to be wearing red," she said. "And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good."
