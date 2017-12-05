The One-Second Styling Trick That Transforms Your Look

Blame it on the gloomy weather or the revolving door of holiday parties, but once winter hits it seems like the urge to do something different with our hair is all but unavoidable. Whether that means splurging on a new cut or going bold with some color, we always find ourselves begging our stylist to squeeze us in after work this time of year.
But before you opt for a dramatic makeover (like a shag, curtain fringe, or cream soda blonde), there are other ways to change your hair without picking up the scissors or a bowl of bleach. You could always switch up your part, sure, but even more transformative? The behind-the-ear hair tuck.
If it sounds simple, that's because it is. But the one-second styling trick transforms your look — opening up your features, showing off your earrings or neckline, and often making any style a bit more polished. (Alternatively, if you already wear your hair behind your ears, choosing to let it loose around your face can feel equally refreshing.)
Let the celebrities ahead show you exactly how it's done.