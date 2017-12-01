Chrissy Teigen Had The Most Epic Pan-Am Themed Birthday Party Last Night

Model, Lip Sync Battle host and social media queen Chrissy Teigen celebrated her birthday in epic fashion last night, with a party "on board" a vintage 1960s Pan Am jet.
Of course a retro party wouldn't be complete without costumes, and the party-goers, which included husband John Legend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, turned it out in 1960s style with chic suits, groovy hats and giant sunglasses. Except West, who wore a cheerful smile with his head-to-toe black ensemble. If you're smiling, you're always appropriate, right Yeezy?
The whole thing was documented on Teigen and Kardashian's Snapchat, which showed everyone getting on the plane – which is actually a restaurant in LA – and settling into the first class cabin for the evening. And the entertainment? A game of bingo (the game was branded as Chrissy's Bingo Night), which a grinning West won to cheers and laughs.
Advertisement
After the games, the party guests ate the best looking airplane food you'll probably ever see. In a sweet clip on Teigen's Snapchat, Legend is seen singing the Joe Cocker classic "You Are So Beautiful" to a blushing Teigen. The party-goers also danced to retro tunes and showed off all the cool old school elements of the restaurant. Even the cabin crew rocked retro-chic uniforms.
Pan Am (short for Pan American World Airways) was the largest international airline in the US for over 60 years until their collapse in 1991. During the heyday of air travel, they were known for a first class cabin that was chic, roomy and served five star meals. While the airline is no more, if you're in LA, you can visit the Pan Am Experience for a "fine dining experience in the tradition of Pan Am."
Teigen and Legend have much to celebrate. Already parents to daughter Luna, the couple announced in an ridiculously adorable Instagram video that they were expecting a second child in 2018.
Related Video:
Advertisement