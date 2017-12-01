This Merch Collection Pays Homage To All Your Fave Songs Of 2017

"We wanted to reflect the year in music by covering a range of genres, vibes, and lyrical styles," explains Lila Murphy, Genius' creative lead. "We wanted to do an homage to the artists, their lyrics, and their connection with Genius. Our artist interviews and annotations from our community have really allowed us to bring to life the stories behind these songs." Their final selection is a perfect snapshot of the year in music featuring SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, and yes, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. All the designs are inspired by lyrics in the songs, taking the graphics beyond your usual merch look of artist portraits or cover art. Instead, the designs are cool enough to stand on their own — separated from the fandom that inspired them — an important requirement for the new-wave of merch.