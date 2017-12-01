Story from Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Warns About "Pervy Dude" Pretending To Be Him

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Anita Bugge/WireImage.
Chris Pratt often uses his Instagram to stay in touch with his fans, but rather than making jokes about his snacks or posting humorous photos from his life, the actor's most recent post is a bit more serious. The Guardians of the Galaxy star got wind of an imposter using Pratt's identity on Facebook to try to dupe and take advantage of female fans, so he took to the platform to let everyone know that this is not him, and to say safe.
"PERVY DUDE ALERT!!!" he started the caption, going on to say that "It’s confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I’m not joking.
Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible. If I find out who it is I’ll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that imposter!? Stop."
Advertisement
Pratt warned his fans that the only true Chris Pratt account has a blue "verified" checkmark next to his name. No checkmark? Then it's not him.
"Tell your siblings. Educate our young ones. It’s probably mostly kids who would fall for this. Makes me sick," he continued. "It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator. I’ve had many, many people tell me about this. It’s not an isolated incident. If anyone is in contact with this person block them immediately."

PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It’s confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I’m not joking. Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible. If I find out who it is I’ll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that imposter!? Stop. My message to any fans who are contacted by someone claiming to be Chris Pratt: Look for the BLUE “VERIFIED” CHECKMARK next to the name. If there is no checkmark by my name that person is an imposter. I’m sorry. Tell your siblings. Educate our young ones. It’s probably mostly kids who would fall for this. Makes me sick. It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator. I’ve had many, many people tell me about this. It’s not an isolated incident. If anyone is in contact with this person block them immediately. If it’s you doing it, I’m warning you. Stop right now or you will@be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. ? praying for you.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

He ended the post with a warning:
"If it’s you doing it, I’m warning you. Stop right now or you will be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. praying for you."
The more you know.
Read These Stories Next:
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series