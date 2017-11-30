The TSA Actually Has Some Good News For Your Holiday Travels

According to the post, you do not have to take off your jewelry unless the pieces are big (think statement necklaces, rings, or earrings). In fact, as a TSA agent told the website, “If you are wearing bulky jewelry or if it has a significant amount of metal in it, it is best to remove it, and place it inside one of your carry-on bags so as to reduce the likelihood that it will be left in the bin accidentally or that it will fall out of the bin. Most jewelry does not need to be removed, such as rings, necklaces, or wristwatches, unless they are what could be defined as being oversize. If the TSA officer asks that the item be removed, again, it is best to place it inside your carry-on bag.” That way, if you put it inside your bag, you don’t have to worry about losing your items to the conveyor belt.