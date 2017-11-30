Kelly Clarkson May Be The New Queen Of Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke on The Late, Late Show has been going strong for a few years, but one performer has been missing from the line-up, and that would be Kelly Clarkson.
The singer hopped in the car with host James Corden and the two promptly burst into Clarkson's mega-hit "Since You Been Gone." The two also discussed how Clarkson garnered a mention in Hillary Clinton's book for her song "Stronger," which they then harmonized on. There have been many amazing performances on the segment, but Clarkson (no surprise) kills it.
And then it got even better!
The singer moved to the backseat and was joined by husband Brandon Blackstock for an impromptu date while Corden played chauffeur.
Advertisement
“Is this intervention?” the mother of two said before being surprised by her husband with sparkling apple cider, a rose, chocolate covered strawberries, and a violinist.
“It’s difficult because I work a lot and I’m a mom but we try,” Clarkson explained about spending time with her husband, who is her manager (as well as Blake Shelton's).
For the couple, it's all about the balancing act. And lots of help. In October, she told Refinery29, "Giiiirl, we have a village. No one can do it alone. The kids have grandparents who are awesome, and we both have great assistants, because Brandon manages me and Blake Shelton, so that’s two pretty busy careers. And then we have two nannies who help us tremendously, they’re the greatest gifts ever. We have our little village that helps us keep everyone’s head above water and also aren't afraid to say Hey, you guys are taking on too much."
Carpool Karaoke has been around since 2015, with Mariah Carey as the segment's first performer in March of 2015, and quickly after, One Direction was doing it, then Justin Bieber, and Elton John. That segment also broke a major record when Adele made an appearance. The video of her Carpool Karaoke session became the most watched late night clip on YouTube of all-time.
And Clarkson's newest album Meaning of Life, is a departure from her pop-rock sound, but Clarkson says it's more authentic.
"[Meaning of Life] definitely is still a harder sell than ‘Since U Been Gone 2.0.’ It’s not the easiest route,” Clarkson told the New York Times. “But it’s the only option."
Advertisement
Watch the video below:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement