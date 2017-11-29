Meghan Markle's Sorority Photo Has Been Unearthed & You Have To See It

Calling all Kappa Kappa Gammas! One of your sisters is headed to the biggest house of them all: the Royal Palace at Kensington. But before she was the next Duchess of Sussex-to be and a high-powered lawyer on Suits, she was a . at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, double-majoring in theater and international relations.
Kappa Kappa Gamma provided this photo of Markle from her sophomore college days, and even back then, she looks every bit the royal she is going to be. We bet that when that photo was taken, she never imagined that later in life, she would be getting married to a real-life prince.
At Northwestern, she initially began studying communications, but changed her major to theater. "I had always been the theater nerd at Northwestern University. I knew I wanted to do acting, but I hated the idea of being this cliche — a girl from L.A. who decides to be an actress," she told Marie Claire back in 2013. "I wanted more than that, and I had always loved politics, so I ended up changing my major completely, and double-majoring in theater and international relations." That international relations degree is surely going to come in handy as she learns the ins and out of how to be a Brit.
One of Markle's former theater professors also recalls her being very aware of her existence as a biracial woman on the stage. "As a biracial actress, (Markle) was quite aware about how people respond to race and racial differences and ideas of otherness. She had a very sophisticated understanding of what it means to live in a racial body that gets perceived and is treated differently based upon communities in which you find yourself," said Dr. Harvey Young, Northwestern's theater department chair.
Markle may not be returning to acting, but she'll be teaming up with Prince Harry to do humanitarian work. She told the BBC that "one of the first things we started taking about when we met was just the different things we wanted to do in the world and how passionate we were about seeing change."
