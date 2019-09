The She's Gotta Have It Anti-Catcalling Campaign Is Happening IRL

One of the great things about turning a 90-minute movie into a 10-episode television show on Netflix is that there is a lot room to grow. For example, in 2017, we know way more about Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) than we did in the 1986 movie version of She’s Gotta Have It. We know how she pays her rent, how she gets away with not paying it thanks to a family member, what she does for the small living she makes, and what issues she’s passionate about outside of her cluster of lovers . One of the answers to the last question is street harassment. After Nola gets physically attacked by a man while walking home, the artist feels inspired to start a street campaign called #MyNameIsnt _______. Guerrilla style, she sticks posters with the faces of random Black women and the overlaid text reads “My Name Isn’t” followed by the various names she’s been subject to on the street. It’s a powerful campaign that transforms the trajectory of her career, and speaks to a real world issue.