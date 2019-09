This Japanese Politician Got Kicked Out For Bringing Her Baby To Work

Japan ranks 114th out of 144 countries when it comes to gender equality, which is one of the lowest rankings among industrialized nations, according to a recent report by the World Economic Forum . (The U.S. is in 49th place.) Both mothers and fathers are entitled to childcare leave until the child turns 1, and receive two-thirds of their salary for the first six months of leave and 50% after six months. According to a government survey conducted in 2015, 31.8% of full-time employees went back to work within a year of giving birth. But while fathers get the same amount of leave, only 2% of them chose to take it in 2015, according to a report by Business Insider