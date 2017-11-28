Someone Robbed Kim K.'s Makeup Artist — & He's Offering A HUGE Reward

Imagine walking into work and finding that all the tools you need to do your job were gone in an instant — no computer, phone, contacts, classified materials (and let’s face it, Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist). Suddenly, the world would feel like a great big abyss — which is why we feel for makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, known for contouring all those Kardashians. After touching down at JFK over Thanksgiving weekend, Dedivanovic found that his makeup kit — an entire 80 pounds of gear packed inside a black Rimowa suitcase — had been stolen.
"That kit is my life,” the makeup artist shared on Instagram. "This has never happened to me before and I don't know what to do." Though it may be easy to think that a highly-paid, sought after makeup artist with collaborations with brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and major connections to every other beauty brand under the sun can replenish his kit in a snap, Dedivanovic has taken to Instagram to show that it’s really not that simple.
Advertisement
Take makeup brushes, for example. According to Dedivanovic, they age like a fine wine. “So many brushes that I've had for 15+ years,” he says, before explaining, “Good brushes get better with age and use. There are some that you have for many years. They change shape over time. I had over 100 brushes in my kit. Each had a purpose. Each came with a memory. They’ve been with me throughout my entire career and traveled the world with them.”
The makeup artist shared in an update on Instagram that airline carrier JetBlue is working to try to track down the kit, which days later, is still missing. In the meantime, Dedivanovic is offering a hefty $10,000 reward for its return.
This isn’t the first time a well-known makeup artist has had their kit swiped or home ransacked. Patrick Ta has previously suffered a similar fate, taking to Instagram to thank the beauty brands that helped restock his kit with a quickness. And how could we forget that Jen Atkin, another member of the Kardashian glam squad, had her home robbed just last month.
For her part, fellow makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis offers Dedivanovic this pro tip in a time when makeup artists are leading more high profile lives and can be followed in real time via social media: “Next kit and next travel, put an international GPS tracker in there.” Hear that, prospective thieves? Your days of jacking a makeup artist’s tools of the trade are numbered.
Advertisement
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement