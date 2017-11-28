There's A Wild Conspiracy Theory About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Engagement

The news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement has a lot of exciting implications, but none are as bizarre as a new conspiracy theory afloat on the internet. There's a fun theory that Prince Harry and Markle's impending nuptials is the beginning of Britain's effort to win back the United States of America.
Twitter user Greg Pollowitz pointed out that Markle is an American, which means her children will be American. This means, Pollowitz extrapolates, the Markle brood can run for president of the United States. But, they'll also be British royalty. In 2060, we could elect a president who is also British royalty, which means England would rule over this land once more. (It also means Twitter would explode, but who knows if we'll have Twitter in 2060?)
"Prince Harry's kids will be Americans," writes Pollowitz. "What if one grows up to be president and is in line for the throne at the same time? Brits are playing long-ball here, but it's a smart move. They want America back and this is how they'll do it."
Prince Harry's kids will be Americans. What if one grows up to be president and is in line for the throne at the same time? Brits are playing long-ball here, but it's a smart move. They want America back and this is how they'll do it.— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 27, 2017
This is a bonkers theory, but an awfully fun one to entertain — another Twitter user pointed out that this is the House of Cards-The Crown crossover we never thought could happen. Or, this is a handy way to escape the consequences of Brexit. Britain left the European Union? Well, it'll be fine. It's going to link arms with the United States!
It’s The Crown/House of Cards crossover episode you’ve been waiting for.— Michael Fish (@Papa_Fish_NYC) November 27, 2017
This is the most credible post-Brexit strategy for the UK that I've heard so far.— Robin Bairner (@RBairner) November 27, 2017
A few more dour Twitter users poked holes in the theory. When Markle marries Prince Harry, she will likely have to renounce her citizenship. Which means her children won't be U.S. citizens, either, unless they are born on American soil. (You never know!)
No they won't. Pretty sure Ms Markle will be expected to renounce US citizenship and take UK.— Katrina Gulliver (@katrinagulliver) November 27, 2017
Let's not jump the gun, though — they're hardly even married. When asked if they're expecting children, Harry replied, "Not currently, no."
Added the royal, “Of course, one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future." And then, we will begin our plan to take over the United States.
