Starbucks Is Releasing Another New Holiday Cup

Tomorrow morning, Starbucks customers might notice something different about their coffee cups. For a limited time, the coffee company is switching from serving beverages in the most recent holiday design. Instead, each drink will come in a red cup, whose purpose is to help us share holiday cheer with those we most appreciate.
The new holiday cup features the company's signature holiday red. In the center, where the Starbucks siren is usually situated, there's a plain white heart. The new cup also features a line drawing of two hands framing the heart. According to Starbucks, the heart is meant to be seen as a blank canvas, which should encourage customers to take a second and recognize those who "fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season." To do that, the company suggests writing that loving person's name inside the heart. When the heart is filled in, customers can give the share photos of their cups on social media and include the hashtag #GiveGood.
The same illustrator who is responsible for the first 2017 holiday cup, which featured line drawings that customers can color in, also came up with the design for this new red cup. The artists name is Jordan Kay, and in a recent Starbucks press release Kay explained, "The design symbolizes the love and warmth felt during the holiday season, when we connect with friends and family."
This year, Starbucks has been full of holiday cheer. On the first day of November, it dropped the official 2017 holiday cup. Since then, it has also released two new holiday-themed beverages, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Toffee Almondmilk Hot Cocoa. Now, a new red cup is joining a 20-year history of Starbucks holiday cups, and with it's goal of spreading love and gratitude, it may be the Starbuck's festive announcement of the season.
