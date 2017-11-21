Why is it that short weeks sometimes seem harder than regular ones? If you’re experiencing that unique so close, yet so far away (from Thanksgiving) struggle today, Starbucks has made an announcement that may help get you through. Today, the coffee chain released a brand new holiday drink that could be the ideal mid-short week pick-me-up, even for those who are dairy-free. It’s called the Toffee Almondmilk Hot Cocoa, and it joins Starbucks' line of three other holiday hot chocolates.
Though hot chocolate is a popular item at Starbucks, especially this time of year, the new addition to the hot chocolate section of the menu is different. That is, of course, because it's made with almond milk. The drink starts with steamed almond milk, then mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup are added. A standard Toffee Almondmilk Hot Cocoa comes topped with a dollop of whipped cream, but to make it a dairy-free treat, you can request that the whipped cream be left off. Finally, it gets a sprinkle of Caramel Brulée sugar, which adds just a little extra sweetness.
Recently, we got a chance to try the new Toffee Almondmilk Hot Cocoa before its official release. Because of the combination of almond milk and toffee nut syrup, the drink's most prominent flavor is a bold nuttiness. The taste reminded us of candied nuts you might include in the spread at your holiday cocktail party or even receive in your stocking, so it's definitely fitting for the season. There are also subtle notes of chocolate from the mocha sauce.
The new Toffee Almondmilk Hot Cocoa is available at Starbucks locations nationwide starting today. It's available alongside the chain's Peppermint Hot Cocoa, Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa, and Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa. Any one of these holiday hot chocolates in Starbucks' 2017 holiday cups could potentially make this week feel like it's moving a little more quickly towards the holidays.
