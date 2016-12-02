Holy Moly, Starbucks Just Released A New Hot Cocoa Flavor & We Cannot Wait To Try It

It's been a long and tough year, but it's FINALLY December. We're looking for one last little boost to get us through to 2017, and it looks like Starbucks has just the thing. Starting today, you can get Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa at participating locations. You heard me right: Snickerdoodle.
To get the flavors of this delicious cookie in beverage form, your barista mixes steamed milk, white chocolate sauce, and cinnamon dolce syrup. Then it's topped off with a swirl of whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon sugar. This newest cocoa will be available through the holidays, and through Christmas, you can get a cake pop for just $1 with any cocoa purchase.
Don't feel like braving the cold to get a hot chocolate? You can brew them up right at home with Starbucks cocoa mixes and K-cups in a variety of flavors. So, next time you're at the grocery store looking for treats to replenish your rest-of-2016 emergency preparedness kit — mine was completely whipped out by November drama — why not pick up some Starbucks cocoa mixes? And don't worry; things are looking up. Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa from Starbucks is a sign.
