Your First Look At Starbucks' New Red Christmas Cup

Today, Starbucks customers might notice something different about their coffee cups. For a limited time, the coffee company is switching from serving beverages in the most recent holiday design. Instead, each drink will come in a red cup, whose purpose is to help us share holiday cheer with those we most appreciate.
The new holiday cup features the company's signature holiday red. In the centre, where the Starbucks siren is usually situated, there's a plain white heart. The new cup also features a line drawing of two hands framing the heart. According to Starbucks, the heart is meant to be seen as a blank canvas, which should encourage customers to take a second and recognise those who "fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season." To do that, the company suggests writing that loving person's name inside the heart. When the heart is filled in, customers can give the share photos of their cups on social media and include the hashtag #GiveGood.
Starbucks is celebrating the work of 210 local charities, all nominated by customers and partners (employees), around the country as part of its Cheer for Good initiative. This Christmas, £150,000 will be granted to these local causes that sit at the heart of the communities that Starbucks serves, with Cheer for Good inviting supporters to ‘cheer’ on social media for top grants of £2,000.
Commenting on the launch Simon Redfern, vice president communications at Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “This Christmas we want to help raise the profile of some of the UK’s small charities who do vital work in their local neighbourhoods. The charities taking part in Cheer for Good this Christmas are close to our hearts and the whole company is about to get its cheer on and raise some serious noise for these great causes.”
