How Madeleine Østlie Became One Of Fashion's Biggest Casting Directors

In the casting world, there isn't a hotter name right now than Madeleine Østlie. Starting out as a fashion buyer and stylist, a few years ago Østlie changed her course slightly, setting up casting agency AAMO with close friend and collaborator, Adwoa Aboah. Fast-forward to now and she's recognized throughout the industry as being a key part of a new generation of casting directors who are passionately trying to diversify the face of fashion, thanks to her innate ability to street-cast refreshing, striking, and varied young talent. She's also worked with some of the biggest names in the business, casting for magazines like i-D and LOVE, photographers Tim Walker, Alasdair McLellan, and Juergen Teller, and brands including Marni, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, and Marc Jacobs.
Ahead, Østlie invited us into her East London home to talk through a day in the life of a casting director, and how she's trying to make the industry a safer, better place for models.