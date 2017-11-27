How I #MadeIt: Madeleine Østlie

It's something I'm not only aware of but something that is obviously of great concern. I go out of my way to ensure that everyone I encounter – not just work with – everyone who comes for a casting or go-see are given my due care and attention and professionalism and positivity. Just being polite and treating models kindly and with respect, something that seems like a given but often in Paris castings, it's not. I try and go out of my way to help them when possible. Lots of them are good friends of mine and I am always here for them. I have very good relationships with agents and models alike because of this, and I ensure that everyone in my team does the same. It's the AAMO way.