Jennifer Lawrence's Reality Star Dreams Are Coming True

Fans know that Jennifer Lawrence keeps up with the Kardashians, but over the weekend, she managed to get some face time with a different reality empire. During a dinner outing, she spotted a Real Housewife in the wild and her reaction is worthy of a visit to Andy Cohen's clubhouse.
Marie Claire reports that the Oscar-winning Lawrence bumped into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin. Proving that award-winning A-listers watch as much reality TV as anyone else, Lawrence reacted with an unsurprising amount of glee. Any red-blooded human who comes into the orbit of Rinna and that legendary coif would do the same, right?
Hamlin managed to capture the epic meet-up for her Instagram story, noting that Lawrence acted like she'd seen a ghost.
"This is iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s seen a ghost, I’m Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In," Hamlin captioned a snapshot of Lawrence and Rinna in a sweet embrace.
Us Weekly adds that Rinna shared the rendezvous on her Instagram story, too, adding, "My new best friend forever." Lawrence is no stranger to the Housewives franchise or its bejeweled Beverly Hills cast. Back in 2014, she met Lisa Vanderpump at her restaurant, Sur. Though with a restaurant choice like that, it's clear that Lawrence was hoping for a Bravo-branded sighting. The magazine even reported that Lawrence needed confirmation from Andy Cohen himself when she caught wind of Luann de Lesseps' divorce.
Gray's Instagram story also shows Lawrence and Rinna posing for a selfie together. The former soap star has her pose down, but Lawrence isn't exactly composed. Her ear-to-ear smile is evidence enough that sometimes, meeting your heroes is as epic as you think it'll be.
Fans can only hope that this moment gets mentioned in an upcoming episode of RHOBH. If there's anything that can bring the show's two Lisas together again, it may just be Jennifer Lawrence.
