Saoirse Ronan Applauds Brave Women For Coming Forward & Sharing Their Stories Of Harassment In Hollywood
Actress Saoirse Ronan, who most recently starred in Greta Gerwig’s film Lady Bird, participated in The Hollywood Reporter’s recent Actress Roundtable. During the lengthy discussion, THR writer Matthew Belloni, of course, brought up the topic of sexual harassment in Hollywood.When it came time for Ronan to share her thoughts on the subject, she made it clear that she stands with these women who are speaking out.
Ronan first acknowledged that no woman's story is more important than another's, saying, "I mean every story that's come out has so much gravity to it, has so much weight to it, and I think it would be wrong to sort of, like, you know, escalate one over the other." However, the actress also stated that, for her, there was one story in particular that highlighted just how brave these victims have had to be.
Ronan spoke specifically of Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, the Italian model who reported Harvey Weinstein to the authorities for groping her in 2015. After she reported him, she went back to Weinstein, this time wearing a wire, and allegedly got a recording of him admitting to the groping. Ronan was in disbelief over this story. She explained, "What was incredible about it was that she was brave enough to go back the next day because she knew that this was important for this to come. And, the fact that she put herself in that position again and made herself so vulnerable, and still nothing was done about it."
Though Ronan applauded all the women who have spoken out about experiencing sexual harassment and sexual abuse, she was also sure to let survivors who, for whatever reason, do not speak out know she is with them too. The actress said, "The women need to know that there's support for them no matter what. If they don't ever want to come out and say something, that's fine."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
