Property Brothers is a staple in many households for good reason: Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott can transform even the most outdated, dilapidated shack into a gorgeous, move-in-ready paradise. Simply put, they know their stuff when it comes to decorating.
So when I learned that Drew and his fiancée Linda Phan were getting married in Italy, I was immediately filled with envy knowing that I would not be physically present to take in what will undoubtedly be a design nerd's dream come true. In an interview with People, the couple opened up about what people can expect during their big day.
Advertisement
"We're looking at somewhere where we can chow down on pizza, pasta, and gelato," she said. "Those are the requirements." Oh, and People reports the couple would love to tie the knot in an "old castle" and have an afterparty where they'll serve french fries.
This is going to be the classiest carb-fest of the century, and I'm not even invited! Cruelty!
Then, as if to rub salt in my wounds, Scott casually dropped that there might be a lot of surprises.
"This is our big day. We can do whatever we want," he told People. "One of the things that I love about Linda is that she's with me in that sense. If I want to wear a gold leotard, I'll do it. We're not ones to have a basic white wedding."
I swear, if I get wind that people are rocking Beyoncé-inspired leotards while chowing down on desserts and fries without me, I might just have to become a full-on Flip or Flop fan out of spite. And don't even get me started on possible dance numbers. Scott competed on Dancing with the Stars, so the likelihood that he'll bust a move is very high.
Jealousy aside, this entire celebration sounds like it's going to be a blast, and I'm happy for the soon-to-be-wedded pair.
Advertisement