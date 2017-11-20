Barack Obama Wished Joe Biden Happy Birthday In The Best Way

Former vice president Joe Biden is turning 75 today, and Barack Obama decided to commemorate their epic bromance by wishing him happy birthday on Twitter.
But it wasn't just any old birthday wish — it seems that Obama is very aware of the Obama-Biden memes that have been going around. We believe they exploded in popularity back after the inauguration.
Most of them started with Biden suggesting or admitting to pranking the incoming president, like the one in which he says, "I left a Kenyan passport in your desk, just to fuck with him." Obama just responds, "Joe." ("Oh and a prayer rug in your bedroom. He's gonna lose it!" "Dammit Joe.")
Well, Obama, cool dad that he is, picked up on the meme and decided to post his own version to congratulate his pal Joe.
ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth--— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017
BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!
ME: Joe.
Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH
His tweet reads: "Me: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I'm gonna wish you a happy birth-
"Biden: It's my birthday!
"Me: Joe."
He ends on a serious note: "Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have."
The two have a friendship that goes back many years, and their families are still close after their eight years together in office. And it looks like they're both in on the joke. Back in March, Biden's daughter Ashley Biden said that when her dad first learned about all of the memes, he "sat there for an hour and laughed."
Biden also told his daughter he has a favorite bromance meme. It's this one:
"See? Doesn't this feel right?"— ?l' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016
"Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you."
"You said we'd be together forev-"
"8 years. I said 8 years." pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00
