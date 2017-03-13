Joe Biden Says This Is His Favorite Photo With Obama & We Are Dying

The Obama-Biden bromance is the stuff of legend by now. Not too many days go by when we don't look back at the pair's best moments in the White House and let out a little wistful sigh. Theirs is a BFF-ship built to last.
So imagine how delighted we were that Joe Biden loves looking back at all of these memories — both real and imagined — just as much as we do. His 35-year-old daughter Ashley Biden recently told Moneyish that when her father first learned about all of the viral memes featuring himself and the former president, he "sat there for an hour and laughed." (Same, Joe.)
Out of the many memes, he has a favorite, Ashley revealed: It's this one of the Obamas and Bidens celebrating their eight years of friendship and working together, taken by official White House photographer Pete Souza.
"See? Doesn't this feel right?"— Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016
"Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you."
"You said we'd be together forev-"
"8 years. I said 8 years." pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00
"Joe, I'm not leaving my wife for you," Obama is fake-saying here, with a look that clearly communicates otherwise. You can tell by the photo that the relationship between Michelle Obama and Jill Biden is just as deep as that between POTUS and the VP.
Joe Biden has been busy since the inauguration. Last month, he announced that he will become a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, heading the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. He also spoke with Refinery29 about ending rape culture, as he's setting up a foundation that is dedicated to ending violence against women.
Ashley Biden says the two families are still tight. Malia and Sasha Obama are best friends with Biden's nieces Finnegan and Maisy — they play on the same sports teams. "My parents had a nice relationship with the Obamas and still do," she said.
It's no surprise, then, that the Obamas also support Ashley's business endeavors: She recently launched Livelihood, a made-in-America line of organic cotton hoodies — and both families have already been spotted wearing it.
