We Finally Know What Joe Biden Is Going To Do Next

Our uncle Joe Biden has revealed his post-White House plans: He's going to be a professor at Penn. University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann announced today that Biden's title will be Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor and that he will head the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, reports The Daily Pennsylvanian. He won't be teaching classes, instead focusing on policy research, Biden's spokesperson told the campus newspaper. The Center is based in Washington, D.C., so get excited, Amtrak travelers — you might run into him commuting on his beloved train. "At Penn, I look forward to building on the work that has been a central pillar of my career in public office: promoting and protecting the post-WWII international order that keeps the United States safe and strong," Biden said in a statement. "The Penn Biden Center and I will be engaging with Penn’s wonderful students while partnering with its eminent faculty and global centers to convene world leaders, develop and advance smart policy, and impact the national debate about how America can continue to lead in the 21st century." Biden has had close ties with the Ivy League school since the 1970s, and was the commencement speaker in 2013. His daughter Ashley, his late son Beau, and his granddaughter Naomi all graduated from the school. He created the school's Cancer Moonshot initiative in honor of Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015. Beyond his work at Penn, Biden will serve as the founding chair of the University of Delaware's Biden Institute, a research and policy center focusing on civil rights, criminal justice, women's rights, and more. He graduated from UDel in 1965 and served as the Senator from Delaware for 36 years.
