“That’s why I wrote the Violence Against Women Act with my staff in the Senate more than twenty years ago. Back then, violence against women was considered a ‘family affair.’ Victims suffered in silence. Too often, judges, lawyers, even friends and family blamed the victims instead of the perpetrator. I was convinced that if the curtain was pulled back on this dirty little secret—the vast majority of the American people would demand change. After thousands of hours of research, hundreds of hours of hearings, testimony from advocates and experts, health professionals, psychiatrists, and brave survivors, we finally enacted the Violence Against Women Act in 1994. We’ve reauthorized it three times since then, and the country has made great progress because of it. Domestic violence dropped 72% between 1993 and 2014. “But we still have a long way to go. On our college campuses, for women between the ages of 18 and 24, nothing had changed over the past 20 years. Today, 1 in 5 women are sexually assaulted before they leave college. That’s unacceptable. We have to change the culture that excuses sexual assault by saying boys will be boys. We have to ensure that a survivor’s right to justice is never swept aside because of concerns for the reputation of the accused or of the school. "Sex without consent is rape. Period. It is a crime. That’s something we all should be able to agree on.”



