As soon as we heard Tracee Ellis Ross would be hosting the 2017 American Music Awards, we knew we were in for a treat — especially considering her mother, legendary singer and actress Diana Ross, would be honored with a lifetime achievement award the very same evening. But the star of ABC’s Black-ish didn't just use Sunday night as an opportunity to show off her style prowess (and shout-out her new JCPenny holiday collection ), with eight outfit changes, from a pleated Ronald Vanderkamp look to a poufy white Giambattista Valli skirt (styled with a crop top) to a glittery Paco Rabanne number. In fact, she used her wardrobe to pay tribute to her mother in her own special way.