The Best Under-$15 Black Friday Sales You Can Find At Sephora

Black Friday is going to be huge this year. In fact, according to WWD, it has been predicted that this year's sales will edge over $100 billion — a 14% increase from 2016. And as a sign of the times, e-commerce websites are expected to bring in much more profit than in-store sales. What that means for you, besides (hopefully) less madness at the mall, is even bigger savings — especially in the beauty sphere.
We already know that Sephora has some fun gifts for the holiday season, but for Black Friday, the retailer is kicking it up a notch with discounts. Browsing the Sephora App, we were tipped off to some exclusive, limited-edition sets that aren't yet available online. The best part? Everything — from Philosophy's cult cleanser to the luxe trio of Tocca rollerball fragrances — is under $15.
Ahead, all the best deals hitting Sephora this Friday, so you can prep your shopping strategy.