It's already been established that some of your favorite fashion retailers also offer top-notch beauty sections. And a lot of times, the selection of products perfectly play into the covetable aesthetic of the clothes. What better to pair with Free People's knit shawls than tousled, Woodstock-worthy hair? Or Urban Outfitters' stock of Doc Marten's than equally bold blue lipstick? Now, J.Crew is jumping on the bandwagon, launching its biggest beauty offering ever.
Two years ago, J.Crew briefly carried a small, curated collection of beauty products. Now, the classic brand is ready to bring back items that match its clean, wearable vibe — just in time for the holidays. This time around, you can expect nude lip glosses, subtle highlighters, and nail polish that's flattering for every season. Click ahead to check out the newest beauty products to hit J.Crew shelves starting today.