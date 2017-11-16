I'm Still Thinking About Selena Gomez's Performance At The 2014 AMAs

In 2014, Selena Gomez performed "The Heart Wants What It Wants" at the American Music Awards. The song is likely about Justin Bieber, and, at the time, Gomez and Bieber were officially on the down-and-down. Gomez sang it in a blush-colored gown, alone on the stage of the American Music Awards. At the song's bridge, the screen behind her depicted a pair of wings — Gomez was a baby pop angel on stage, mourning the end of the Jelena era. She teared up during the performance, struggling a little vocally. In the audience, Taylor Swift teared up as well. Gomez's performance went viral, and though she went on to perform at the 2015 AMAs and to win Favorite Female Artist at the 2016 AMAs, this is the SelGo performance that I remember most.
In just a few days, Gomez will take the stage at the AMAs once again. She is performing her new song "Wolves" this year. And, she's kissing Justin Bieber in public places. Jelena is back! What a great time for us all to revisit "The Heart Wants What It Wants," the song about how Selena Gomez can't quit Justin Bieber.
The 2014 performance (which you can watch below) begins with a monologue from Gomez, a portion of the same monologue she delivered in the music video for the song.
"I felt like, I know him, though, and I know his heart, and I know what he wouldn't do to hurt me," Gomez says in the monologue. "But I didn't realize that — I'm feeling so confident, and feeling so great about myself and then it just be so completely shattered by one thing."
Presumably, she's talking about Bieber. She knew his heart! She didn't think he would hurt her! But then he hurt her!
In the song, she sings, "I know I'm acting a bit crazy/Strung out, a little bit hazy/Hand over heart, I'm praying/That I'm gonna make it out alive." And yet, because she's got those screen-wings on her back, we know that she will make it out alive. When the chorus hits, Gomez rests the microphone away from her face as if she's too tired to even sing. A track completes the chorus for her because, you know, she's struggling!
Though you can't exactly laud Gomez's vocal performance at the 2014 AMAs, the show itself is iconic, and even Gomez has admitted that the 2014 performance was pivotal.
"In 2014, this stage was actually the first time I was 100% authentically honest with all of you," she said at the 2016 AMAs.
Here's hoping that this year, she'll be just as honest. Because we'd all really love her to confirm her new relationship status. Maybe when she sings "Wolves" — which is about a lover returning to someone after a series of trials and tribulations (!!!!) — she'll point to Bieber in the audience and say, "This is about him. The heart wanted what it wanted and I got it."
