Drake, Please Give Chance The Rapper A Call

When Chance the Rapper smiles, it's like a bright beam of sunshine shining right into our hearts. The Chicago-based rapper stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his gig hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and among other things, discussing a very relatable tweet about how he wishes he could hang out more with fellow rap heartthrob Drake.
"I love Drake!" proclaims Chance. "I think we live in a time when people are ashamed to say how much they love Drake or appreciate what he does. And I'm totally rebelling against that."
As a fellow Drake stan, I am very pleased to hear Chance show up for Team Drizzy. Chance also shouts out "Drake's whole team," including his manager and business partner Future, who will be overseeing Drake's foray back into his acting days.
Fallon then produces a "mini-Drake," which is a tiny cut-out of the oft-memed rapper sitting atop the CN Tower in hometown of Toronto on the cover of his fourth album, Views from the 6.
As for SNL, Chance is thrilled to be hosting this weekend. "I've just been in New York all week writing with the cast, it's been crazy," he says. Chance has previously performed on the show as a musical guest, but this is his first time guest hosting, and appearing in sketches. "As of right now, I have three skits!" He explained that he arrived to SNL with five skit ideas, and one of them will make it onto the air — "but I gotta give credit to my friend Donald Glover for that," says Chance, "he's a great dude as well."
Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30pm ET. You can watch the full interview below.
I can’t be the only person who wakes up wishing he could hang out with Drake more. The guy looks like all he does is have a good time.— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 16, 2017
