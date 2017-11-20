There are so many ways in which 2017 has been a rough year. Don't even get us started. But the beauty industry has somehow not disappointed us in the slightest. Quite the opposite, actually, thanks to a handful of brands that are changing how we look at makeup. Brands like Fenty are finally giving us a full range of foundation shades to choose from, while Milk Makeup is making it easy to get a highlight that's unlike anything else.
And what better way to shop these influential brands than by hitting up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales of the year? Everything, and we mean everything, is on sale, from KKW Beauty to Too Faced to Glow Recipe (the creators of that infamous sold-out Watermelon Glow Mask).
Click through for the best sales on 2017's buzziest products.