When Farsali's Jelly Beam Highlighter launched last month, YouTube and Instagram nearly exploded with content. From the same family as the unicorn-inspired serum, this innovative formula makes the appeal of a beaming cheekbone digestible for anyone who doesn't make "Get Ready With Me" videos for a living. And after selling out in under 24 hours, the viral product is almost back for a full restock. Allow the chaos to begin.
Cream-to-powder formulas have been around for years and may no longer be the new kid on the block, but just one glimpse of the Jelly Beam will tell you that it's different from any other highlighter on the market. When we tried it ourselves, we learned a few things: First, it's easier to manage the megawatt shine by building up the color in layers. Second, a little goes a long way with this one. Lastly, you never, ever want to tip the jar over (unless you don't mind spillage).
Dipping the tip of your finger into the jelly formula should be more than enough to cover both your cheekbones with a subtle glow. But if you want to turn up the brightness and go full KiraKira+ on your face, the Jelly Beam is more than capable. As evidenced by plenty of Instagram posts showcasing thick swatches of the Champagne color, Jelly Beam can leave your face as glazed as a Krispy Kreme doughnut, if you so choose. Once the pigment sets, the finish turns to powder and leaves behind a shimmering stream of gold in its path.
If you're ready to play with the jelly pigment, you can snag your very own starting November 27 on the brand's site for $40.
