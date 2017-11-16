Thankfully, Cheryl gets to defend herself from Veronica’s insensitivity, pointing out the double standard her friend is currently living by. Veronica uses the fact Nick got aggressive with her before Cheryl, though he didn’t drug and almost rape her, as proof Cheryl, and only Cheryl, needs to speak out. Cheryl asks, “Did you tell your parents?” For once, the sardonic steel of Cheryl’s voice is gone as she realizes the dark experience she and Veronica share. Yet, when Veronica says no, the boundary-creating edge is back, and Cheryl counters, “Well, I won’t be a puppet for your thirst for vengeance. You want justice? You go after Nick in court, Veronica.” The truth is, neither of these young women has to share what Nick did to them until they’re ready — and, if it never comes, there’s no reason to shame them for staying quiet.