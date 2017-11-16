So, Just How Many Famous People Will Be At Serena Williams' Wedding?

On the long list of celebs we’d most like to have as our best friend, Serena Williams is pretty close to the top. Unfortunately — and totally unsurprisingly — the tennis legend doesn’t seem to be lacking in the friendship department, which means there’s probably not an opening for any of us. Williams’ wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is reportedly just around the corner and based on the number of extraordinarily famous people who are rumored to be attending, she seems to be set on friends.
According to multiple sources, including E! News and Vanity Fair, Williams and Ohanian held their rehearsal dinner last night at Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant Meril in New Orleans. Though it was just the rehearsal dinner, many of the couple’s famous friends showed up to celebrate, which means they’re sure to also come to the actual wedding, whenever it finally occurs — possibly tonight? So, who exactly showed up? Let's break it down.
Of course, the other incredible Williams sister, Venus, and the girls’ mother Oracene Price, were in attendance. Eva Longoria, who has been a close pal of Williams’ for quite some time, was also there with husband José Bastón. In August, Longoria was a guest at Williams’ 1950s-themed baby shower, along with Kelly Rowland, Ciara, LaLa Anthony, and Angie Beyince. We assume that some, if not all, of these women will be at Serena and Alexis’ upcoming wedding, too.
Actors including American Horror Story: Cult’s Colton Haynes and Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo showed up to last night’s festivities as well. Vanity Fair reported that the king and queen of stardom Beyoncé and Jay-Z are expected to be at the wedding, though they were not spotted entering the rehearsal dinner venue last night.
Of all the stars who will show up to watch Williams and Ohanian tie the knot, which is said to be happening at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, we expect the most honored guest to be the couple's new baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. We can't wait to see what role the 2-month-old plays in her parents' big day, because more than any of Williams' other famous friends, this newest one is just too cute to be jealous of.
