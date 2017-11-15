The Mick isn’t the first show to explore this topic, although it’s one of the first on American network television to go so far as to show an older woman’s naked back and the tops of her breasts. Parks and Recreation had an entire plotline about providing sex education to Pawnee’s senior citizens. Misfits, the British show about a group of juvenile delinquents who acquire superpowers during a freak lightning storm, showed graphic sex between one of the titular misfits and an older woman who gained the power to transform back into her younger self during the storm. In both cases, the sexual lives of the elderly are treated as something of a joke, with Nathan (Robert Sheehan) in Misfits being disgusted when he realizes he had sex with a septuagenarian. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) is a bit more understanding of the senior citizens of Pawnee’s sexual activity. After all, don’t most people hope to continue experiencing desire well into their later years? Why do we shun the topic on television?